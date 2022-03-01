Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.35. The company had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,779. Heska has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.67.
HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.50.
About Heska (Get Rating)
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heska (HSKA)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.