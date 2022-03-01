Financial Analysis: Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) vs. Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anghami and Spotify Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Spotify Technology $11.44 billion 2.58 -$40.22 million ($1.25) -124.26

Anghami has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spotify Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Spotify Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A Spotify Technology -0.34% -1.27% -0.44%

Volatility & Risk

Anghami has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spotify Technology has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Anghami and Spotify Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Spotify Technology 3 6 14 0 2.48

Spotify Technology has a consensus target price of $246.16, suggesting a potential upside of 58.48%. Given Spotify Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spotify Technology is more favorable than Anghami.

Summary

Anghami beats Spotify Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anghami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches. It also offers a music listening experience without commercial breaks. The Ad-Supported segment provides users with limited on-demand online access of music and unlimited online access of podcasts on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. It also serves both premium subscriber acquisition channel and a robust option for users who are unable or unwilling to pay a monthly subscription fee but still want to enjoy access to a wide variety of high-quality audio content. The company was founded by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon in April, 2006 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

