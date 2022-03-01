Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of MNTV opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,851,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,219,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Momentive Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,910,000 after buying an additional 358,085 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,698,000 after purchasing an additional 710,331 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

