Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Post Earnings of $5.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.63. Cigna reported earnings of $4.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $22.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.40 to $22.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $25.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $26.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.35.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.87. 7,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,521. The company has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.10 and a 200 day moving average of $217.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cigna by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

