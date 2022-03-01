Brokerages Set Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) PT at $109.00

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

AEOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($102.25) to €98.00 ($110.11) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($126.97) to €121.00 ($135.96) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

AEOXF remained flat at $$148.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.39. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.