Banano (BAN) Trading 19.3% Higher This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and $154,243.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,762 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,561,219 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

