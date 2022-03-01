Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$25.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TXG traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,308. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.68.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.