Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 692 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 662,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 386.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 70,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,534,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 754.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.52. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

