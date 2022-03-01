Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $889,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 104,718 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $618.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $619.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.74. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,128 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.