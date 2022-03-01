Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 351 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

