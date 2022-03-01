Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,783,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.72. 11,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,569. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

