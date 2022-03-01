Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.47. 11,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

