Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CSX by 332.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,990,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 189.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,608,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527,954 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 205.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,942,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 173.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,677,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. TD Securities lowered their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. 308,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,803,176. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

