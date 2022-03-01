Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Sotera Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.99 EPS.

NYSE:SHC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,578. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 296.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 461.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

