Switch (ESH) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Switch coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Switch has a market cap of $173,860.14 and approximately $202,991.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Switch has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.64 or 0.00265748 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004905 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000614 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $501.20 or 0.01151825 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Switch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.