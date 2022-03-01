Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 9,356 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 0.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,784. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $99.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

