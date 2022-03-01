Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Gap Down to $45.01

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.01, but opened at $41.64. Air Lease shares last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 518 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on AL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 878,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,744,000 after buying an additional 33,175 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 9.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Air Lease by 29.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

