Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $130.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $39.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,817. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total value of $158,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

