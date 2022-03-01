Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
NYSE GLP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.25. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 440,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000.
Global Partners Company Profile
Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.
