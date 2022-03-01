Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE GLP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.25. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 440,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

