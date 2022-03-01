SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Raised to $57.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAIL. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 54,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,708. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

