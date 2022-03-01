SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $32.57

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.57, but opened at $36.51. SM Energy shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 9,933 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 764.75 and a beta of 5.51.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

