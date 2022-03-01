Cowen Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $42.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Shares of FL traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,980. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
