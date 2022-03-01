Cowen Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $42.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of FL traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,980. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

