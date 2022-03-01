S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $404.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 404 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.53), with a volume of 3098958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($6.29).

SFOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.73) to GBX 730 ($9.79) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 863.33 ($11.58).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 533.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 654.11. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -91.72.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Martin Sorrell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 524 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($70,307.26). Also, insider Paul Roy acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £404,800 ($543,136.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 99,250 shares of company stock worth $50,668,750.

S4 Capital Company Profile (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.