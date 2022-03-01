S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $404.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 404 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.53), with a volume of 3098958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($6.29).
SFOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.73) to GBX 730 ($9.79) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 863.33 ($11.58).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 533.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 654.11. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -91.72.
S4 Capital Company Profile (LON:SFOR)
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
Featured Articles
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.