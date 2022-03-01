First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NXTG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.52. 43,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the second quarter worth $704,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

