African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGAC. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 77,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,031. African Gold Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

