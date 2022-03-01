NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.46. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 158,689 shares trading hands.

NXE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,322 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.