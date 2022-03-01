NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.46. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 158,689 shares trading hands.
NXE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.
The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04.
About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
