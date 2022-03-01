Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Up to $4.49

Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.49, but opened at 5.36. Offerpad shares last traded at 5.35, with a volume of 4,797 shares.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is 4.79.
About Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
