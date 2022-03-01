Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Up to $4.49

Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.49, but opened at 5.36. Offerpad shares last traded at 5.35, with a volume of 4,797 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.00.

Get Offerpad alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 4.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.