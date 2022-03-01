Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $23.07

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.07, but opened at $26.32. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 130,789 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 4.63.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.