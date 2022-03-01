Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.76. 1,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,903. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.05 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.91.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.