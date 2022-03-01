Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITRI. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.64.

ITRI traded down $5.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $651,653. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Itron by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,470,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Itron by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Itron by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

