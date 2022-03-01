Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,200.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 3,200 ($42.94) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,696,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,304,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $199.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.24. Diageo has a twelve month low of $158.77 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.