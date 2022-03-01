SF Capital (SFCP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $79,024.96 and $37.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00043160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.32 or 0.06756770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,885.47 or 0.99963710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

