SafeCoin Price Up 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 44.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. SafeCoin has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $47,708.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,903.29 or 1.00004305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00071359 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00226696 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00141007 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.52 or 0.00283633 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003543 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00028413 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SAFEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.