Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $907.59 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $907.59 million and $340.41 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

