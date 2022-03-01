Arianee (ARIA20) Market Cap Hits $14.53 Million

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Arianee coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arianee has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arianee has a total market cap of $14.53 million and $19,698.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arianee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00043160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.32 or 0.06756770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,885.47 or 0.99963710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arianee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARIA20USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.