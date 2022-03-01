Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share.
NASDAQ RVNC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.79. 23,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,120. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.46.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
About Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
