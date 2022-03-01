Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

NASDAQ RVNC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.79. 23,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,120. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aubrey Rankin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

