Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DIC Asset (DIC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DIC Asset (ETR: DIC):

2/16/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €24.20 ($27.19) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/9/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €19.50 ($21.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/9/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €24.00 ($26.97) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/9/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €19.00 ($21.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/1/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €24.00 ($26.97) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/31/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €19.50 ($21.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/31/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €19.00 ($21.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/24/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €19.50 ($21.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/13/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €24.00 ($26.97) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/4/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €19.00 ($21.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

ETR DIC traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €14.98 ($16.83). 75,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €15.20 and its 200-day moving average is €15.21. DIC Asset AG has a 52-week low of €13.55 ($15.22) and a 52-week high of €16.42 ($18.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.13.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

