Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

