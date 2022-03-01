RK Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,225 FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,225 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. FutureFuel accounts for about 0.3% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 11.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE:FF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. 2,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,566. The company has a market capitalization of $323.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.72%.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

