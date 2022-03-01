AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) is RK Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RK Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. AMERCO comprises approximately 8.4% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AMERCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AMERCO by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in AMERCO by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of UHAL stock traded down $7.62 on Tuesday, hitting $569.99. 188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $523.94 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $645.89 and its 200 day moving average is $677.83.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

