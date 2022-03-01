Spence Asset Management Lowers Stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Spence Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:QQQE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $75.29. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,294. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.02.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.