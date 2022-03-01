Spence Asset Management Makes New $8.15 Million Investment in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 137,803 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,000. Cryoport makes up approximately 2.0% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.10. 4,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

