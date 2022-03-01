IMS Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 44,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.