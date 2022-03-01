Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 810.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $69.55 and a 52 week high of $98.89.

