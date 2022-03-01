Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 827 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average of $142.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.