Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Trading Up 5.9%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.74. 86,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 396,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of C$968.22 million and a P/E ratio of 20.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.61.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

