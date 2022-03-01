Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.94

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.94 and last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 95668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEL. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,580,716.16.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

