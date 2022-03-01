International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.33

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.33 and last traded at C$9.33, with a volume of 2497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.04.

In other International Petroleum news, insider International Petroleum Corporation purchased 92,176 shares of International Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.69 per share, with a total value of C$708,833.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$708,833.44.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

