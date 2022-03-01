Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.89

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.89 and last traded at $95.64, with a volume of 3746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.43.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ryanair from €20.50 ($23.03) to €20.00 ($22.47) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.05.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.48.
About Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
