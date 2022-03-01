Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.89

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.89 and last traded at $95.64, with a volume of 3746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ryanair from €20.50 ($23.03) to €20.00 ($22.47) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,255,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,638,000 after purchasing an additional 285,162 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter worth about $30,945,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ryanair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 264,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,636,000 after buying an additional 237,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

