IMS Capital Management Buys 125 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,922,000 after acquiring an additional 280,275 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $157.54. The company had a trading volume of 69,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,512. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

